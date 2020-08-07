Players on Syracuse University's football team elected not practice Thursday afternoon after having concerns related to COVID-19, according to Stephen Bailey of Syracuse.com.

The players reportedly said they were comfortable with the school's rules, but are worried about safety measures at ACC schools, as well as Syracuse's lone non-conference opponent, Liberty. Players also reportedly held a series of team meetings Thursday with head coach Dino Babers and AD John Wildhack to discuss the matter.

The move by the Orange players come as players across college football are banding together to try and create action amid the coronavirus pandemic. Last Sunday, a group of hundreds of Pac-12 football players said they will opt out of any upcoming training camps and games unless the conference negotiates with them and reaches a legal agreement regarding health and safety practices and additionally addresses issues of racial injustice and economic inequality. According to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, Pac-12 executives and #WeAreUnited leaders held a productive two-hour call Thursday night in which conference officials said they will not engage in the movement’s most aggressive demand—a 50% cut of conference revenue.

On Wednesday, Big Ten football players released their requests for increased testing and safety protocols ahead of the 2020 season. The ACC's coronavirus testing plan does not call for as frequent tests as those in the Big Ten and SEC.

Syracuse is set to practice on Friday. One player, redshirt freshman defensive lineman Cooper Dawson, has already opted out of the season.

The Orange are set to open their season on Sept. 12 against North Carolina.