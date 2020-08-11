College Sports World Reacts to Big Ten, Pac-12 Decisions to Postpone Fall Sports

Both the Pac-12 and Big Ten announced Tuesday their decisions to postpone the 2020 fall sports season because of COVID-19 concerns.

The Big Ten and Pac-12's respective decisions mark the first two made by Power 5 conferences to delay the fall sports season. In July, the Ivy League became the first conference to announce that it would not hold collegiate sports in the fall of 2020. Other conferences, including the MAC, have followed suit.

Countless players and coaches from around college football weighed in on the decisions announced Tuesday. Here's a look at how some people reacted: