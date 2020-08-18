Gonzaga, Baylor to Play in 2020-21 After Schedule Adjustment

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Baylor and Gonzaga have adjusted their respective schedules to play in 2020-21, according to CBS Sports' Matt Norlander.

The two schools have worked on an agreement in recent days to play in the upcoming season.

"We will be playing Baylor this year in some form or fashion, as opportunities have opened up to do more of these type of games for the good of college basketball," Gonzaga head coach Mark Few told Norlander.

The Bears and Bulldogs combined to go 57–6 in 2019-20 before the season was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. Both schools were projected to be No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament.

Baylor and Gonzaga could enter the 2020-21 seasons ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the nation. The top two teams have played 44 times in college basketball history, most recently in 2019 when Kentucky defeated Michigan State.

Baylor finished 26–4 in 2019-20. They have not reached the Final Four since 1949-50. Gonzaga has made the NCAA Tournament in 21 straight seasons, reaching the Final Four in 2016-17. The Bulldogs have never won the National Championship.