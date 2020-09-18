Saturday's matchup between Baylor and Houston has been postponed, the schools announced Friday.

According to the official release, the decision comes as a result of Baylor not meeting the Big 12's game cancellations thresholds related to COVID-19 testing.

Six Baylor athletes across all sports have tested positive for the virus, according to the most recent figures released Monday.

According to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, the Bears informed the Cougars on Friday afternoon that test results put their offensive line below the Big 12 minimum threshold.

The game between the two teams was scheduled just six days ago and put together in just 18 hours.

Baylor was originally supposed to open its season against Louisiana Tech last week, but a COVID-19 outbreak on Tech's team caused a cancellation. Baylor was previously scheduled to play Ole Miss to open its 2020 season.

Houston was supposed to play Memphis on Sept. 18, but a COVID-19 outbreak within the Tigers' program caused the game to be postponed.

"We're heartbroken from this postponement," Bears head coach Dave Aranda said in a statement. "While we've been eager to play football this fall, we have all made a commitment to only do so with the highest level of safety and care for our student-athletes. We are disappointed for our team, staff, and our fans, but look forward with great anticipation to renewing this rivalry in the future."

Baylor's McLane Stadium was set to be at 25% capacity on Saturday. The Bears are next scheduled to play Kansas on Sept. 26 while Houston is set to play North Texas on Sept. 26.