FAU's season opener against Georgia Southern on Saturday has been postponed following the Owls' additional positive COVID-19 tests.

"Saturday's football game between Florida Atlantic University and Georgia Southern has been postponed. Following results of Thursday's COVID-19 testing, it was determined the Owls would be unable to play Saturday. The two schools are working to find a date to play later this season," FAU announced in a statement on Friday.

The news comes after the Owls had an outbreak earlier in the week and canceled practice on Tuesday. The team resumed activities on Wednesday, when coach Willie Taggart told reporters that "like 11" members tested positive for the coronavirus. Taggart said the positive reports were "a little alarming" because "we've been tested regularly and it hasn't been that way before," per The Orlando Sentinel.

According to Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel, FAU received the additional positive test results on Friday morning. The Owls had an entire position group that wasn't available to play on Saturday, and on-field and off-field staff members also tested positive.

Conference USA requires football players to undergo COVID-19 testing three times a week.

Georgia Southern was scheduled to host FAU at Paulson Stadium at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Eagles (1–0) won their season opener against Campbell last weekend, while the Owls have yet to play this year.