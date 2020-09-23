Houston's matchup with North Texas on Saturday has been canceled, the Cougars confirmed on Wednesday.

North Texas registered four positive COVID-19 tests over the last week, per a school statement. Further contact tracing after the tests left the Mean Green unable to field a team on Saturday. The two schools are trying to find a date to reschedule the contest.

Wednesday's cancelation marks the fifth postponed or canceled opener for Houston in 2020. Rice postponed a potential matchup on Sept. 3, and the Pac-12's vote to cancel its season scuttled a potential matchup with Washington State on Sept. 12. Houston has since seen contests vs. Memphis, Baylor and North Texas also canceled due to COVID-19.

"We understand this COVID-related decision North Texas has made to not play Saturday's game and appreciate the consistent dialogue with our program by UNT Athletics Director Wren Baker, his administration and medical staff during this week," Houston vice president for athletics Chris Pezman said in a statement. "I am disappointed for our student-athletes who have continued to focus on competing this season and were ready to play this Saturday. We will continue to work to adjust our schedule with the hopes of playing as soon as we can."



Houston went 4–8 in its first year with Dana Holgorsen as head coach in 2019. The Cougars' next chance to play will come on Oct. 8, when they hope to host Tulane.