MAC Votes to Begin Football Season Nov. 4

The Mid-American Conference has decided to hold a football season this fall despite previously deciding to cancel all fall sports, the conference announced Friday.

The Mid-American Conference Council of Presidents voted unanimously Friday to resume the fall season. A six-game conference-only schedule will begin Nov. 4 and will conclude on Dec. 18 or 19 with the MAC championship game.

“I am pleased to inform our student athletes, coaches, and fans, that the Mid-American Conference will resume the fall football season,” MAC Commissioner Dr. Jon Steinbrecher said in a statement Friday. “Our decisions, in August and again today, have been guided by an overriding concern for the well-being of the student athletes, institutions, and the community at large. Our medical advisory group, presidents, directors of athletics, and others, have worked hard to develop a plan that provides the opportunity for student athletes to compete. We will be diligent in monitoring the dynamic health environment across the Conference footprint and the country.”

On Aug. 8, the conference became the first FBS conference to opt not to play this fall.

MAC commissioner Jon Steinbrecher said in August that the decision to cancel fall sports was unanimous among league presidents. Steinbrecher added, "the league will make every effort possible to provide competitive opportunities in the spring.

"There are simply too many unknowns to put our student athletes into situations that are not clearly understood," he said. "... It's not the easy decision, but it was the right decision."

The MAC's decision to reverse course comes one day removed from both the Pac-12 and Mountain West conferences electing to conduct football seasons this fall.

Last week, the Big Ten also announced that it would hold a football season this fall despite previously canceling it.

The MAC said Friday that football is the only sport being resumed this fall while all the other usually scheduled fall sports are tentatively scheduled to return during the spring sports season when their respective NCAA Championships will occur.