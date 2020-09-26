Kentucky will travel to Auburn for an SEC clash on Saturday as the conference's 2020 season kicks off.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the SEC adopted a 10-game, conference-only schedule pushed back three weeks from its initial Labor Day weekend start. Despite the ACC and Big 12 already underway, the SEC entered this week with eight teams ranked in the AP Top 25, including Auburn tied with Texas for No. 8 and Kentucky sitting at No. 23.

How to Watch:

Time: Noon ET

TV Channel: SEC Network

Live Stream: You can stream the game on WatchESPN.

Quarterback Bo Nix returns for the Tigers after a freshman season where his arm strength and mobility were sometimes overshadowed by his inconsistency. In 13 games, he threw for 2,542 yards and 16 touchdowns but hit only 58% of his passes. Nix has a good receivers corp to work with this year led by Seth Williams.

Under head coach Gus Malzahn, the Tigers finished 2019 with a 9–4 overall record and 5–3 in the SEC. Their season ended with a loss to Minnesota in the Outback Bowl.

Kentucky struggled in conference play (3–5) last season but finished 8–5 overall. Receiver-turned-quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. started the final eight games after Terry Wilson suffered a season-ending knee injury. Bowden and the Wildcats topped off their season by rallying to beat Virginia Tech in the Beck Bowl on New Year's Eve.

With Bowden now playing in the NFL, Kentucky will turn to a healthy Wilson again in 2020. The team added more depth at QB with sophomore Joey Gatewood, who transferred from Auburn after playing backup to Nix last year.

The Wildcats and Tigers last met in 2015, when Auburn edged out Kentucky 30–27 in Lexington.

They will meet again at Jordan-Hare Stadium during this unusual season. Fans watching on TV will notice a considerably smaller crowd since Auburn has set a limited capacity of 20% this season.