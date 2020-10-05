Mitchell Martin/FSView

Former Florida State coach Bobby Bowden has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Tallahassee Democrat's Jim Henry.

Henry reports Bowden, 90, tested positive following his release from the hospital last weekend while being treated for an unrelated leg infection. The legendary coach spoke to Henry on Monday morning and gave him permission to share news of his positive test.

According to Henry, Bowden "feels fine" and is not showing symptoms of the virus such as a fever or breathing troubles. The coach's age puts him in a high-risk group for serious effects from the virus.

"I don't feel bad, yet," said Bowden, who turns 91 next month. "I guess I can loaf around the rest of the week."

Bowden is currently staying with his wife Ann, daughter Robin and grandson Hunter, and he said no one else in his household has tested positive for COVID-19. The entire family plans to get tested again on Monday.

In 2009, Bowden retired from coaching after 44 seasons, which included six years at West Virginia and 34 at Florida State. He led the Seminoles to two national titles in 1993 and 1999 and an NCAA-record 36-year bowl streak. The NCAA credits him with a 357-124-4 career record, making him the second-winningest coach in Division I-A history behind Penn State's Joe Paterno.