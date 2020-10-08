Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado State has released the results of an internal investigation into allegations of racial abuse and intimidation against coach Steve Addazio and his staff, as well as the athletic department's failure to adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

The university retained the firm Husch Blackwell to conduct the investigation after the allegations were first reported by the Fort Collins Coloradoan in August. The firm interviewed 115 individuals, including 49 current and former athletes, 63 current and former employees and three other community members.

In the report, the majority of athletes "disputed allegations of pervasive racial inequities or harassment within their athletic team or the Athletic Department more broadly." However, some raised concerns over Addazio, former head football coach Mike Bobo and athletic director Joe Parker.

The report said "most of the specific incidents described alleging racist comments or racial inequities involved former coaches" but they still "resonate with students and staff that are currently at the University."

It added: "Witnesses generally did not assert that such conduct was widespread or tolerated by current coaching staff. Importantly, the specific allegations reported in the local media against Head Coach Addazio were not substantiated during the investigation."

The report said some witnesses reported racist incidents involving former coaches and expressed concern that Parker did not address those issues.

Numerous witnesses raised allegations of "racial insensitivity and mistreatment" by Bobo and nine members of his football coaching staff. The report said some witnesses disputed the claims, but many current and former players "alleged that a racially insensitive climate existed in the football program under Coach Bobo's leadership."

Bobo, who serves as South Carolina's current offensive coordinator, denied the allegations.

According to the report, several staff members made allegations that implied Addazio "has fostered an environment that perpetuates racial stereotypes or is unsympathetic to the national dialogue regarding racial justice and equity."

One staffer said he heard Addazio make racially insensitive comments, including when the murder of George Floyd—a 46-year-old Black man killed by a Minneapolis police officer in May—came up during a meeting. The witness claimed Addazio said, "It wasn't that big of a deal because people treated Italians like this in the '60s and '70s."

Addazio denied equating the murder of George Floyd or the treatment of African Americans to the experience of Italian Americans.

The report recommended three ways Colorado State could improve the culture within its athletic department. The steps included developing a system for athletes to report concerns to an employee outside of the athletic department, supplementing diversity and inclusion training university-wide and amplifying its policy statement against retaliation within the athletic department.

While investigating the athletic department's compliance with COVID-19 protocols, the firm found the majority of athletes interviewed reported no concerns over the school's established safety rules. The investigation did not find evidence of the allegations that athletes were told to not report their COVID-19 symptoms or come to practice when sick.

However, football players provided conflicting accounts over allegations the coaches threatened to reduce their playing time if they tested positive for the virus. Addazio denied the allegation and called it "absurd," while numerous coaches also denied threats were made.

One witness alleged Addazio attempted to interfere with the investigation and told staff they are employed "because of his good graces" and "during this investigation, I expect absolute loyalty." Addazio disputed the allegation and said he instructed his coaching staff to cooperate.