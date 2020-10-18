Purdue Head Coach Jeff Brohm Tests Positive for COVID-19

Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, the program announced.

"During Purdue’s daily COVID-19 testing on Sunday, Oct. 18, head football coach Jeff Brohm returned a presumed positive result," Purdue said in a statement. "Brohm informed his staff and the team this afternoon and is currently at home in isolation."

Brohm is the latest Power 5 coach to test positive for COVID-19, joining SEC coaches Nick Saban and Dan Mullen. Saban coached the Crimson Tide in a win over Georgia on Saturday after three negative tests, while Mullen and the Gators are slated to return to the field against Missouri on Oct. 31.

Purdue is slated to open the 2020 season on Oct. 24 as it hosts Iowa. Brohm, who will enter his fifth year with the Boilermakers in 2020, is currently sporting a 17–21 record. Purdue went 4–8 last season after a Music City Bowl appearance in 2018 against Auburn.