Jim Harbaugh still hasn't named a starting quarterback ahead of the season's opener, but he's keeping an eye on Joe Milton.

"Joe's been running with the 1s and really, he's made a lot of strides, getting a lot of reps, as well as Cade McNamara, who's closed all gaps, as well," Harbaugh told reporters on Monday, per 247 Sports. "He's playing extremely well."

Milton is expected to be named the Wolverines' starter over redshirt freshman Cade McNamara ahead of Saturday's game against Minnesota. Milton, a junior, played behind Shea Patterson the past two seasons and tallied 117 passing yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in seven games.

Redshirt junior Dylan McCaffrey was originally part of the quarterback battle, but he opted out of the season in September and is considering transferring.

Harbaugh added that McNamara has "closed all the gaps as well," and he and Milton are "excited" to play together.

Harbaugh said reasons for his reluctance to name a starter include the level of uncertainty amid the pandemic and daily COVID-19 testing.

"Naming any starters at this point, it's a daily thing. Right up until the game time. Tough for me to say that definitely anybody is going to be starting," Harbaugh said. "They have to test on Friday before we leave to be able to make the trip and then they have to test negative on game day to be able to play."

Michigan will travel to Minneapolis to face the Golden Gophers at 7:30 p.m. ET.

More From WolverineDigest: