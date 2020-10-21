The eighth annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge will be held on Jan. 30 and there is no shortage of marquee games on the 2020 slate.

John Calipari and Kentucky will host Texas in a battle of high-profile programs in the non-conference battle, marking just the third all-time meeting between the two schools. Kentucky currently ranks No. 9 in Andy Katz's preseason Power 36 rankings, while the Longhorns check in at No. 20.

A slate of other likely tournament teams will face off on Jan. 30. Tennessee is slated to host Kansas in a potential battle of top-10 teams, and Baylor will host Auburn. Scott Drew's squad finished No. 5 in the final AP Poll of 2019-20, while the Tigers reached the Final Four in 2018-19.

Check out the full slate of matchups below:

Alabama at Oklahoma

Arkansas at Oklahoma State

Auburn at Baylor

Florida at West Virginia

Texas at Kentucky

Texas Tech at LSU

Iowa State at Mississippi State

TCU at Missouri

Kansas at Tennessee

Texas A&M at Kansas State

2020 will mark the eighth year of the SEC/Big 12 challenge. The Big 12 holds a 40–30 lead in head-to-head matchups since 2013, with 2017-18 marking the SEC's lone win in the challenge format.