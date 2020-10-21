SEC/Big 12 challenge schedule: Texas vs. Kentucky headlines slate - Sports Illustrated
SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Texas vs. Kentucky, Kansas vs. Tennessee Headlines SEC/Big 12 Challenge

Author:
Updated:
Original:
Shaka-smart-john-calipari

The eighth annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge will be held on Jan. 30 and there is no shortage of marquee games on the 2020 slate.

John Calipari and Kentucky will host Texas in a battle of high-profile programs in the non-conference battle, marking just the third all-time meeting between the two schools. Kentucky currently ranks No. 9 in Andy Katz's preseason Power 36 rankings, while the Longhorns check in at No. 20.

A slate of other likely tournament teams will face off on Jan. 30. Tennessee is slated to host Kansas in a potential battle of top-10 teams, and Baylor will host Auburn. Scott Drew's squad finished No. 5 in the final AP Poll of 2019-20, while the Tigers reached the Final Four in 2018-19.

Check out the full slate of matchups below:

Alabama at Oklahoma

Arkansas at Oklahoma State

Auburn at Baylor

Florida at West Virginia

Texas at Kentucky

Texas Tech at LSU

Iowa State at Mississippi State

TCU at Missouri 

Kansas at Tennessee 

Texas A&M at Kansas State

2020 will mark the eighth year of the SEC/Big 12 challenge. The Big 12 holds a 40–30 lead in head-to-head matchups since 2013, with 2017-18 marking the SEC's lone win in the challenge format. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Benzema-Marco-Asensio-Real-Madrid-Valencia
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Shakhtar Donetsk

Real Madrid and Shakhtar open play in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

rafael-nadal-mailbag-french-post
Play
Tennis

Mailbag: Impact of Nadal's Roland Garros Dominance

After Rafael Nadal won his 13th French Open title and 20th Grand Slam crown overall, how does his Roland Garros dominance impact the Big Three conversation and GOAT debate? Plus discussion on wildcards, best-of-three vs. best-of-five and more.

Odion-Ighalo-Nigeria-Protests
Play
Soccer

Man United's Ighalo Voices Support for Nigerian Protesters

Odion Ighalo recorded an impassioned message from the field at Parc des Princes after Man United's Champions League win over PSG.

Robert-Lewandowski-Bayern-Paderborn
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Bayern Munich vs. Atletico Madrid

Bayern Munich will host Atletico Madrid in a Champions League clash on Wednesday.

salah
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Ajax vs. Liverpool

Find out how to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Ajax and Liverpool on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

Raheem-Sterling-Man-City-League-Cup
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Manchester City vs. Porto

Find out how to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and Porto on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

Younghoe Koo
Play
Video

Top Fantasy Football Kickers and Defenses for Week 7

When it comes to winning your fantasy football matchup, teams will gladly take all the points they can get. That includes points from Kickers and Defenses/Special Teams. Sports Illustrated’s Fantasy Football analyst Michael Fabiano runs through a list of Kickers and DST to start ...read more

  • 14 minutes ago
joe-buck-troy-aikman
Play
Extra Mustard

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman Were The Victims Of An Inside Job

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman comments on military flyovers were not on a hot mic