Kentucky Transfers Sarr, Toppin Declared Immediately Eligible

On Wednesday, Kentucky's men's basketball program announced the immediate eligibility of two incoming transfers: center Olivier Sarr and forward Jacob Toppin.

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Sarr, a senior, averaged 13.7 points and 9.0 rebounds per game last season while playing for Wake Forest. He shot 52.7% from the field and 76.1% on free throws while averaging 1.2 blocks per game.

Toppin spent his freshman season at Rhode Island last year, appearing in all 30 games with three starts. He averaged 5.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per game on 42.6% shooting from the field. He's the younger brother of last season's National Player of the Year, Obi Toppin.

The Wildcats went 25-6 last season and won the SEC's regular season title, their first since the 2016-17 season.