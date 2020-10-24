How to Watch Ohio State vs. Nebraska

Nebraska vs Ohio State live stream: Watch online, TV channel, time - Sports Illustrated
Nebraska vs. Ohio State Live Stream: Watch Online, TV Channel, Start Time

Ohio State will host Nebraska to kick off the Big Ten's 2020 college football season on Saturday afternoon.

Even though the Buckeyes have yet to play this fall, they enter the matchup ranked No. 5 in the AP Top 25 poll. Ohio State enters its second season under head coach Ryan Day, who led his team to a Big Ten title and College Football Playoff appearance. 

Quarterback finalist Justin Fields also returns following his strong sophomore season, which he finished as a Heisman Trophy finalist. He tallied 3,273 passing yards with 41 touchdowns while adding 484 rushing yards and ten rushing touchdowns. Fields's offensive line will be anchored by All-American guard Wyatt Davis, while the secondary is bolstered by cornerback Shaun Wade.

How to Watch:

Time: Noon ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also view it via the FOX Sports app.

Nebraska is still looking to improve under third-year head coach Scott Frost. Nebraska finished 5–7 last year and 4–8 in 2018. Junior quarterback Adrian Martinez enters his third season as a starter after he completed nearly 59.4% of his passes for 1,956 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2019. Nebraska's offense will still be supported by its leading returning rusher Dedrick Mills and standout wide receiver Wan'dale Robinson.

Saturday marks the fifth consecutive meeting between Ohio State and Nebraska, and the Buckeyes have won the last four. In 2019, Ohio State cruised to a 48–7 victory over the Cornhuskers in Lincoln.

