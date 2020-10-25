Army Becomes First Team to Accept Bowl Bid

Army is the first team in the country to secure a spot in a postseason bowl.

Following the Black Knights' victory over Mercer, the school announced it accepted a bid to play in the Independence Bowl. Army is now 6-1 this season, and is slated to face a Pac-12 team in Shreveport, Louisiana during the postseason.

Under seventh-year head coach Jeff Monken, Army is 3-0 in bowl appearances.

"We want to thank the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl, Chairman Frank Auer and the entire bowl committee for this incredible opportunity to play in this outstanding bowl game," Director of Athletics Mike Buddie said in a statement. "We are very excited to accept the first bowl invitation of the 2020-2021 season and to make our first trip to Shreveport since 1996."

In 1996, the Black Knights fell to Auburn 32-29. However, they are currently off to their best start since that season, which featured nine consecutive victories.

The Pac-12 is scheduled to start its football season on Nov. 7, and the date of the Independence Bowl has yet to be announced. The last time Army faced a Pac-12 opponent was at Stanford in 2014, when the Black Knights lost 35-0.

There are three primary tie-ins between Army and the Independence Bowl over the next six years — 2020, 2022 and 2024.