Army football accepts bid to Independence Bowl - Sports Illustrated
SI.com
NCAAF
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Army Accepts Bid to Independence Bowl

Author:
Publish date:

Army is the first team in the country to secure a spot in a postseason bowl. 

Following the Black Knights' victory over Mercer, the school announced it accepted a bid to play in the Independence Bowl. Army is now 6-1 this season, and is slated to face a Pac-12 team in Shreveport, Louisiana during the postseason. 

Under seventh-year head coach Jeff Monken, Army is 3-0 in bowl appearances. 

"We want to thank the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl, Chairman Frank Auer and the entire bowl committee for this incredible opportunity to play in this outstanding bowl game," Director of Athletics Mike Buddie said in a statement. "We are very excited to accept the first bowl invitation of the 2020-2021 season and to make our first trip to Shreveport since 1996."

In 1996, the Black Knights fell to Auburn 32-29. However, they are currently off to their best start since that season, which featured nine consecutive victories. 

The Pac-12 is scheduled to start its football season on Nov. 7, and the date of the Independence Bowl has yet to be announced. The last time Army faced a Pac-12 opponent was at Stanford in 2014, when the Black Knights lost 35-0. 

There are three primary tie-ins between Army and the Independence Bowl over the next six years — 2020, 2022 and 2024. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) and the Rays celebrate the victory against the Houston Astros following game seven of the 2020 ALCS at Petco Park.
Play
MLB

Randy Arozarena Breaks Record for Postseason Home Runs

Arozarena has set postseason records for hits by a rookie, total bases and home runs.

army football scandal
Play
College Football

Army Becomes First Team to Accept Bowl Bid

The Black Knights are the first team in the country to gain a spot in a postseason bowl.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin
Play
College Football

Lane Kiffin Criticizes SEC Officiating After Controversial Call in Loss

The Ole Miss head coach criticized SEC officials via Twitter over a controversial call following the 35-28 loss to Auburn.

khabib thumb
Play
Video

UFC 254: Khabib Nurmagomedov Announces His Retirement After Second-Round Win Against Justin Gaethje

Khabib Nurmagomedov ends his career with an unscathed 29-0 record with a submission win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, and while UFC commissioner Dana White believes Nurmagomedov will down in history as one of the best, is there still more that needs to be said. SI's Justin ...read more

  • 2 hours ago

Khabib Announces Retirement

Jeff Hardy
Play
Video

Jeff Hardy Overcomes Addiction to Reclaim a Top Spot in WWE

Last year, WWE superstar Jeff Hardy took on his addiction, but the wrestler comes back to reclaim a top spot in WWE. Madelyn Burke is joined by SI wrestling writer Justin Barrasso to discuss how Jeff Hardy's reclamation story impacts WWE, and if Hardy will accept Elias' ...read more

  • 2 hours ago

Elias Challenges Jeff Hardy

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws as Los Angeles Rams middle linebacker Micah Kiser (59) moves in during the first half at SoFi Stadium.
Play
NFL

Giants 'Looking into' Video of Maskless Daniel Jones, Barkley

Giants aware of video that shows QB Daniel Jones, RB Saquon Barkley at a bar without a mask and not practicing social distancing. The two could face a fine.