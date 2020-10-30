SI.com
NCAAF
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Trevor Lawrence's Diagnosis Is Not About Notre Dame: Unchecked

Author:
Publish date:

We’ve reached the portion of the program where a positive COVID-19 test for an athlete is now about how soon they’ll be back. Because the news of Trevor Lawrence's result went from I hope he’s ok to will he be ready for Notre Dame real fast.

Remember when the state of the whole college football season was in jeopardy? Yeah, 2020 has been a lot. I’m not even saying this with judgment really because on one hand, it’s a good thing the majority of healthy individuals seemingly aren’t facing serious complications, but on the other, it’s awful that the prevalence of the virus is still the norm.

As for Lawrence, I’m sure it is his desire to be out there. He was the leader of the charge from the player's side for a season in the first place.

But let’s be real...he’d be the number one pick in the NFL Draft if he doesn’t take the field again for Clemson. This obsession over his status is really about fans and wanting to see the top player in college football out there for a marquee game.

And thus, Lawrence, still not a professional mind you, could essentially be used as a case study to see just how fast one can get back following a positive diagnosis and how much that impacts performance.

Personally, I hope he quickly and fully recovers 100% and returns to play whenever he is ready. I just don’t give a damn about whether that’s in time for Notre Dame.

Fantasy Football Week 8 Start Em, Sit Em: Running Backs
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Week 8 Running Backs - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Start 'em and sit 'em running backs for Week 8 from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.

blake-snell
Play
MLB

What Was Behind Rays' Disastrous Game 6? A Lack of Trust

In one isolated moment, Kevin Cash did not trust a left-hander against Mookie Betts, when the numbers suggested he should.

ronnie-stanley-extension-ravens
Play
NFL

Ravens Sign LT Ronnie Stanley to Five-Year Extension

Stanley becomes the second-highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL behind the Texans' Laremy Tunsil.

Moise-Kean-PSG
Play
Soccer

Moise Kean Forces His Way Into PSG's Plans

With Neymar injured and Mauro Icardi out of form, Kean has taken advantage of playing time with PSG and seems poised to contribute in a big way.

Fantasy Football Week 8 Start Em, Sit Em: Quarterbacks
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Week 8 Quarterbacks - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Start 'em and sit 'em quarterbacks for Week 8 from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.

USATSI_14695470
NBA

Report: Mike D'Antoni, Ime Udoka to Join Nets Staff

Steve Nash is reuniting with his former Phoenix Suns head coach.

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence waves to fans while wearing a mask
Play
College Football

Trevor Lawrence's Diagnosis Is Not About Notre Dame

The news on Trevor Lawrence's positive COVID-19 test shifted remarkably quickly to his status for the Clemson-Notre Dame game.

FIFA bans former secretary general Jerome Valcke for 12 years -- IMAGE
Play
Soccer

Ex-FIFA Official Guilty, PSG President Acquitted in Corruption Case

The case centered on World Cup broadcast rights, with the former FIFA general secretary given a 120-day suspended sentence and ordered to pay FIFA $2 million in restitution