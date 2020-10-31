SI.com
Illinois QB Brandon Peters Tests Positive for COVID-19, Out vs. Purdue

Illinois will face Purdue on Saturday without starting quarterback Brandon Peters, who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Illini announced on Saturday morning that Peters and redshirt freshman tight end Griffin Moore returned positive tests. "Several other players" will also be sidelined this weekend and next week against Minnesota due to contract tracing.

Moore and Peters will miss 21 days due to Big Ten protocols and be eligible to return on Nov. 21 against Nebraska. 

Peters went 8-for-19 for 87 yards with zero touchdowns in Illinois's season-opening loss to Wisconsin.

The news of Illinois's two positive cases comes shortly after Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez announced the Badgers' COVID-19 outbreak has grown to 22 cases. Wisconsin canceled this weekend's game against Nebraska due to the outbreak.

