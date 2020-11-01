Texas Upsets No. 6 Oklahoma State in Overtime

Texas Upsets No. 6 Oklahoma State in OT for Longhorns' First Road Victory Over Top-10 Team Since 2010

With just 22 seconds left in overtime, Oklahoma State lined up on the 12 yard line, hoping to match Texas' touchdown and push it to double overtime.

That is until the offensive line collapsed.

Texas chased quarterback Spencer Sanders and sacked him close to the 25-yard-line, marking an end to the game.

The Longhorns stunned No. 6 Oklahoma State with a 41-34 victory, giving OKSU its first loss of the season and topping off a shocking night in Stillwater, OK.

Earlier that evening, Oklahoma State displayed yellow lines on its video board during Texas' field goal attempt in late in the second quarter. The Halloween trickery, if you will, didn't work.

Oklahoma State dominated early with a 14-7 lead in the first quarter and a narrow 24-20 edge heading into half. However, the team's offensive edge seemed to stall and only scored 10 points in the next two quarters.

The Longhorns scored 14 combined points, but it was Oklahoma State who made the field goal attempt that sent the game into overtime.

Oklahoma State ended the tight with 530 total yards (400 passing) compared to Texas' 287 yards (169 passing). Oklahoma also tallied more average yards per pass (10) compared to Texas (4.8), but tallied four turnovers while the Longhorns had none.

The upset victory marks Texas' first road win over a top 10 team since 2010.