Tom Herman: Big 12 Addressed OSU Video Board Optical Illusion

Texas Coach Tom Herman Says Big 12 Addressed Oklahoma State's Optical Video Board

Texas kicker Cameron Dicker made it known Saturday that he is not easily distracted when it comes to nailing field goals.

Dicker nailed a 40-yard field goal in the second quarter of the Longhorns' win over Oklahoma State despite the Cowboys' video board displaying vertical yellow lines on the screen behind the goal posts. 

On Tuesday, Texas coach Tom Herman said the Big 12 addressed Oklahoma State's optical illusion in the Longhorns' victory versus the Cowboys.

"I addressed it with commissioner [Bob] Bowlsby and Ed Stewart, the associate commissioner for football, and they assured me that that is not permissible by Big 12 standards and it has been addressed,” Herman said during the news conference.

Dicker, who is 40-of-53 in his career and was a second-team All-Big 12 selection in 2018, gave the the Longhorns a 24-20 lead before halftime with his field goal. 

Texas went on to defeat Oklahoma State 41-34 in overtime. Texas (4-2), ranked No. 22 in the AP poll, will face West Virginia (4-2) Saturday at Darrell K Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium.

Both Texas and West Virginia sit one game back from first place in the Big 12.

