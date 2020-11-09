Notre Dame Strengthens Health Protocols Following Clemson Field-Storming

A day after Notre Dame's dramatic victory over top-ranked Clemson that was followed by the home fans storming the field in celebration, Notre Dame president Rev. John L. Jenkins issued a statement to students calling it "disappointing" to see the "widespread disregard of our health protocols at many gatherings over the weekend." As a result, the school announced adjustments to its protocols as it pertains to student testing requirements.

Among the changes, Notre Dame will place a registration hold on the record of any students who does not appear for testing when they are required to. A registration hold would prevent students from matriculating, registering for classes or receiving a transcript. Previously, the punishment for failing to appear for testing was to lose priority status for class registration.

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The school is also prohibiting students from leaving the South Bend area prior to receiving their test results, with violators receiving a registration hold. On or off-campus gatherings that fail to adhere to Notre Dame's health and safety guidelines will be met with "severe sanctions."

“We recognize that such steps may require some to adjust plans and schedules, but these obligations are critical for your health, as well as the health of our campus, our local community, and the communities to which you will travel for break," Jenkins' statement read. "The grave circumstances of this pandemic compel us to take these exceptional measures.

“Our football team showed us how to finish strong on Saturday night. Please finish this semester strong by wearing a mask, maintaining physical distance, washing your hands and completing your daily health check. Furthermore, as outlined above, you must, if you wish to return as a student in the spring semester, appear for testing when notified and not depart until you receive the test result.”