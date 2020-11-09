Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced on Monday.

According to Arkansas' official statement, Pittman was tested on Sunday as part of the team's standard protocol and informed of his positive result on Monday. Pittman is asymptomatic and is in self-isolation at his home, according to the school's release.

Arkansas is 3-3 on the season, having most recently defeated Tennessee on Saturday.

While the school said that Pittman, 58, would still conduct meetings virtually, associate head coach and defensive coordinator Barry Odom will serve as the team's interim head coach.

Pittman is just the latest SEC head coach to test positive for COVID-19. Florida head coach Dan Mullen and Alabama head coach Nick Saban also previously tested positive for the coronavirus this season.

It is possible that Pittman would still be available to coach this weekend, if he remains asymptomatic and returns three consecutive negative tests, much like what happened with Saban earlier this season.

Arkansas is set to play Florida in Gainesville this weekend. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET.