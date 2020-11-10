The ACC released its 2020–21 schedule on Tuesday. Conference play is slated to begin Dec. 12.

All ACC teams are slated to play 20 conference games in 2020–21, barring cancelations due to the COVID-19 crisis. Conference games that are unable to be played will only be rescheduled if “both teams’ schedules permit it,” per the ACC.

“Our institutions, following the guidance of our league’s Medical Advisory Group and public health officials, continue to the uphold the necessary measures to compete in a safe and responsible manner,” ACC Commissioner John Swofford said in a statement. “ACC Basketball is always met with excitement, which is a tribute to the league’s rich tradition of student-athletes, coaches and championship programs.”

“As has been the case throughout the fall, during these unique times we will remain nimble and be as prepared as possible should adjustments be necessary.”



The ACC is currently in the middle of its 2020 football season. The conference has postponed or canceled multiple games, including Louisville’s matchup with Virginia on Nov. 7, due to COVID-19. The 2020 ACC Championship is still slated to be held in Charlotte on Dec. 19.

There should be plenty of competition for the conference crown on the hardwood in 2020–21. The ACC boasts four teams in the preseason AP Top 25, led by No. 4 Virginia and No. 9 Duke. The ACC has tallied five Final Four teams in the past five seasons, including the national champion in 2015, 2017 and 2019.

Duke and North Carolina are still slated to hold their traditional home-and-home series in 2020–21. Duke will host the Tar Heels on Feb. 6, and the two schools will face off in Chapel Hill to conclude the regular season on March 6.