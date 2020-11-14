Miami TE Brevin Jordan Returns for Game vs. Virginia Tech

SI.com
Miami Tight End Brevin Jordan Returns for Game Vs. Virginia Tech

Miami junior tight end Brevin Jordan will be active in the Hurricanes noon game versus Virginia Tech, South Florida Sun Sentinel's David Furones reports.

Jordan missed three games for the Hurricanes—Pittsburgh, Virginia and NC State—after injuring his right shoulder in their 42–17 loss to Clemson on Oct. 10.

Currently, Jordan is third on the team in receiving yards (243) yards, behind Mike Harley (497) and Mark Pope (333). He has recorded three touchdowns for the season and ranks fourth on the team in receptions (18).

While Jordan is back, Miami (6-1) will be without 13 players in Saturday's game, which is two more from the previous week. According to Furones, the Hurricanes do not distinguish whether players are out due to COVID-19 when it releases its unavailability report an hour before kickoff.

Miami players unavailable for the game include linebacker Zach McCloud, Jason Blissett Jr., John Campbell Jr., Jakai Clark, Jared Harrison-Hunte, Jahfari Harvey, Larry Hodges, Jalar Holley, Cleveland Reed Jr., Jalen Rivers, Issiah Walker Jr., Keshawn Washington and Chantz Williams. 

Virginia Tech (4-3) will be without 11 players that include Evan Farris, Walker Culver, Jaden Payoute, Emmanuel Belmar, Zion Debose, Keshon Artis, Jermaine Waller, Nasir Peoples, TyJuan Garbutt and Lakeem Rudolph.

Miami enters the game tied for second in the ACC standings with Clemson, while Virginia Tech is in a three-way tie for third with North Carolina and Wake Forest.

Kickoff for the game is set for noon on ESPN.

