UT Martin Coach Anthony Stewart, 50, Passes Away

UT Martin head men's basketball coach Anthony Stewart has passed away, the school announced on Sunday in a statement. He was 50 years old.

SAM OWENS/ COURIER & PRESS

Stewart was entering his fifth season at the helm of the program, which is scheduled to begin the 2020-21 campaign later this month.

"We are stunned to hear this tragic news," UT Martin athletic director Kurt McGuffin said. "Coach Stewart was a true leader to every one of the young men he coached. He emphasized the meaning of a college degree and instilled professionalism in each of his student-athletes. We ask for privacy during this difficult time."



Stewart arrived at UT Martin in 2014 as the associate head coach Heath Schroyer. He had previously served as an assistant at Ohio, Southern Illinois, Wyoming, Long Beach State and Columbus State Community College.

In 2017, his first season at UT Martin, the Skyhawks tied the school record with 22 wins. For his efforts, Stewart was named a finalist for the Ben Jobe National Coach of the Year Award, presented annually to the nation's top Division I minority head coach.

"What I will remember most about Coach Stewart was his focus in developing our young men to be leaders in their community, leaders in the workforce and leaders in their homes," UT Martin Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver said. "He always stressed the development of the entire person, well beyond athletics."



Stewart was a native of Akron, Ohio, and played collegiately at the University of Mount Union in Alliance, Ohio.