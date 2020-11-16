SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

UT Martin Coach Anthony Stewart, 50, Passes Away

Author:
Publish date:

UT Martin head men's basketball coach Anthony Stewart has passed away, the school announced on Sunday in a statement. He was 50 years old.

anthony stewart

Stewart was entering his fifth season at the helm of the program, which is scheduled to begin the 2020-21 campaign later this month.

"We are stunned to hear this tragic news," UT Martin athletic director Kurt McGuffin said. "Coach Stewart was a true leader to every one of the young men he coached. He emphasized the meaning of a college degree and instilled professionalism in each of his student-athletes. We ask for privacy during this difficult time."

Stewart arrived at UT Martin in 2014 as the associate head coach Heath Schroyer. He had previously served as an assistant at Ohio, Southern Illinois, Wyoming, Long Beach State and Columbus State Community College.

In 2017, his first season at UT Martin, the Skyhawks tied the school record with 22 wins. For his efforts, Stewart was named a finalist for the Ben Jobe National Coach of the Year Award, presented annually to the nation's top Division I minority head coach.

"What I will remember most about Coach Stewart was his focus in developing our young men to be leaders in their community, leaders in the workforce and leaders in their homes," UT Martin Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver said. "He always stressed the development of the entire person, well beyond athletics."

Stewart was a native of Akron, Ohio, and played collegiately at the University of Mount Union in Alliance, Ohio.

YOU MAY LIKE

DeAndre Hopkins makes a game-saving catch as the Cardinals shock the Bills.
NFL

Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins Save Cards With Wild Hail Mary Win

Murray completed a 43-yard Hail Mary pass to DeAndre Hopkins as the Cardinals beat the Bills, 32-30.

NFL Week 10 Takeaways
Play
NFL

NFL Week 10 Takeaways: Kyler-to-Hop Saves Cards, Rams Wreck Russ, Giants Back In It

Plus, a dominant Dolphins defense, the Rams lose a star, two more entries for ‘worst call of the year,’ and much more.

Abraham Ancer plays his shot from the 14th tee during the final round of The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National GC.
Play
Golf

Ancer Reflects on First Masters, Outdriving Dustin Johnson

Ancer knew he had to play a near-perfect round of golf on Sunday to have a chance at the green jacket.

anthony stewart
College Basketball

UT Martin Coach Anthony Stewart, 50, Passes Away

Stewart was entering his fifth season as head coach for the Skyhawks, who are set to tip off later this month.

Will Muschamp went 28-30 as head coach at South Carolina.
College Football

Report: South Carolina Parts Ways With Will Muschamp

Muschamp was in his fifth season at South Carolina and posted a 28-30 overall record.

James Harden
Play
NBA

Harden's Reported Trade Interest Brings Houston to a Crossroads

While there have been no substantive discussions between the Nets and Rockets about a trade, Houston is evaluating its options moving forward, per sources.

Dustin Johnson celebrates with the Masters Trophy after winning The Masters golf tournament
Play
Golf

18 Parting Thoughts from the Masters

A Masters complete with weather delays and sunset chasing rounds of golf produced a worthy champion in Dustin Johnson and a historic performance.

Jim-Boeheim-COVID-19
College Basketball

Syracuse Coach Jim Boeheim Tests Positive for COVID-19

Boeheim has begun isolating at his home, and he is not experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.