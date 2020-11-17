Gregg Marshall Resigns From Wichita State

Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall resigned from the program on Tuesday amid allegations of verbal and physical abuse.

Marshall will be paid $7.75 million over the next six years in a contract settlement, per Wichita State.

Wichita State launched an investigation into Marshall's conduct on Oct. 9. Marshall has been accused of numerous instances of physical and verbal abuse of players both at Wichita State and Winthrop.

The allegations of abuse date back to Marshall's time at Winthrop and start in 1998. Multiple former Winthrop players say Marshall made racist and sexist comments toward players. Others alleged he mocked a player who took prescription medication for his mental health. Winthrop players also claim Marshall put his hands on players on multiple occasions, both during practice and off the court.

The alleged abuse continued at Wichita State. Former Shockers forward Shaquille Morris told the Wichita Eagle he was struck twice by Marshall in a 2015 practice and added that he saw Marshall choke former assistant coach Kyle Lindsted during a practice in the 2016-17 season.

Marshall denied both incidents on Oct. 13.

“Our student-athletes are our primary concern,” Wichita state director of athletics Darron Boatright said in a statement on Tuesday. “While the university acknowledges the success of the basketball program under Coach Marshall, this decision is in the best interest of the university, its student athletes and the WSU community."

Marshall, 57, won 331 games in his 13 years at Wichita State. The Shockers reached the Final Four with Marshall in 2013 but have not won a tournament game since 2017.

“This was a difficult decision, but one I feel was necessary for my family, the university and, most importantly, the student-athletes,” Marshall said in a statement. “I remain grateful for my years spent at Wichita State. I wish to thank the coaches, student-athletes, the university, the community, and all of Shocker Nation for their unending dedication, support and loyalty."

Assistant coach Isaac Brown has been named Wichita State's interim head coach ahead of the 2020-21 season.