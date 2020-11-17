SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
Ole Miss Men's Basketball Coach Tests Positive for COVID-19

Ole Miss Men's Basketball Coach Tests Positive for COVID-19

Author:
Publish date:

Ole Miss men's basketball coach Kermit Davis tested positive for the coronavirus, the university announced on Tuesday.

After going through the team's regular protocol on Monday, Davis got re-tested on Tuesday and those results are still pending. 

"If Tuesday's tests also come back positive, Coach Davis will remain in isolation at his home and miss the first two games of the season," the statement said.

If Davis is unable to coach to start the Rebels' season, Ronnie Hamilton will serve as the team's interim head coach during Davis' absence from the sidelines. However, Davis will still observe practices and communicate with the team virtually. 

The team is also going through contact tracing protocols. Those who were in close contact will go into quarantine per medical guidelines.

Davis is heading into his third year as the Rebels basketball coach. He has recorded 504 wins in 25 seasons as a college basketball head coach. He took over the Rebels' program in 2018. 

Following a dismal 2017-18 season, Davis led Ole Miss to a 20-13 in the 2018-19 season to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in four years. He is also one of 63 coaches in college basketball history to take three different schools to the NCAA Tournament.

The 2019-20 season under Davis was highlighted by a comeback victory over Penn State in the NIT Tip-Off, in which the Rebels trailed by as many as 21 points in the second half. 

Ole Miss is slated to begin its 2020-21 basketball season with the Justin Reed Classic (Nov. 25 to Nov. 27). The Rebels are expected to face Central Arkansas, Jackson State and Arkansas State.

After the classic, Ole Miss will return to action at home for a game against Memphis. 

YOU MAY LIKE

USATSI_14172227
College Basketball

Ole Miss Men's Basketball Coach Tests Positive for COVID-19

After going through the team's regular protocol on Monday, Davis retested Tuesday and those confirmation results are still pending.

Messi-Argentina-Peru-Stream
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Peru vs. Argentina

The two nations meet in a 2022 World Cup qualifier on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Berhalter-Adams-USMNT
Play
Soccer

Just How Bright Can This USMNT's Future Be?

To think about breaking the U.S. men's national team's glass ceiling, though, you must first understand how high it stands.

pac-12 football logo
Play
College Football

Which College Football Games in Week 12 Are Postponed Due to COVID-19?

Conferences are being forced to get creative with the schedules as teams deal with positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing.

James-Rodriguez-Colombia-Uruguay
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Ecuador vs. Colombia

How to watch the 2022 World Cup qualifying match between Ecuador and Colombia on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

fbl-club-world-cup-real-madrid-ain-5d7ad97e65b38fe61a000001.jpg
Play
Soccer

FIFA Moves Club World Cup to February 2021

The competition was originally slated for December, but multiple entrants are still to be determined.

Brazil-Uruguay-Stream
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Uruguay vs. Brazil

The two South American powers meet in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Spain-Germany-Nations-League-Gaya
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Spain vs. Germany

The two recent World Cup-winning nations go head-to-head for a place in the Nations League final four.