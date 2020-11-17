Ole Miss Men's Basketball Coach Tests Positive for COVID-19

Ole Miss men's basketball coach Kermit Davis tested positive for the coronavirus, the university announced on Tuesday.

After going through the team's regular protocol on Monday, Davis got re-tested on Tuesday and those results are still pending.

"If Tuesday's tests also come back positive, Coach Davis will remain in isolation at his home and miss the first two games of the season," the statement said.

If Davis is unable to coach to start the Rebels' season, Ronnie Hamilton will serve as the team's interim head coach during Davis' absence from the sidelines. However, Davis will still observe practices and communicate with the team virtually.

The team is also going through contact tracing protocols. Those who were in close contact will go into quarantine per medical guidelines.

Davis is heading into his third year as the Rebels basketball coach. He has recorded 504 wins in 25 seasons as a college basketball head coach. He took over the Rebels' program in 2018.

Following a dismal 2017-18 season, Davis led Ole Miss to a 20-13 in the 2018-19 season to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in four years. He is also one of 63 coaches in college basketball history to take three different schools to the NCAA Tournament.

The 2019-20 season under Davis was highlighted by a comeback victory over Penn State in the NIT Tip-Off, in which the Rebels trailed by as many as 21 points in the second half.



Ole Miss is slated to begin its 2020-21 basketball season with the Justin Reed Classic (Nov. 25 to Nov. 27). The Rebels are expected to face Central Arkansas, Jackson State and Arkansas State.

After the classic, Ole Miss will return to action at home for a game against Memphis.