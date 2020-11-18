2020 NBA Draft:Which School Has the Most No. 1 Picks All-Time in the NBA Draft

Which School Has the Most No. 1 Picks All-Time in the NBA Draft

As the 2020 NBA Draft approaches, the next wave of young players await patiently to hear their names called Wednesday evening.

Sixty players in two rounds will witness their dreams come true with hopes of reaching new heights in the NBA. With only hours left before the NBA Draft, Sports Illustrated takes a look at all 72 of the previous No. 1 draft picks to see which school has the most?

Here is a disclaimer. The Atlantic Coast Conference and the Southeastern Conference are the two Power Five conferences that have the most players drafted at No. 1 overall in the NBA Draft.

Since the NBA Draft began in 1947, Duke has the highest number of No. 1 picks including Art Heyman, Elton Brand, Kyrie Irving and last year's top pick Zion Williamson. Blue Devils basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski — who will begin his 40th season coaching at Duke when the season starts in a week — has coached three of Duke's No. 1 draft picks.

After Duke, Kentucky comes in second with the most No. 1 picks in John Wall, Anthony Davis and Karl-Anthony Towns. John Calipari, who begins his 10th season as the Wildcats men's basketball coach, has coached all three players.

Duquesne, West Virginia, Kansas State, Indiana, Utah, Michigan, Houston, UCLA, Maryland, Purdue, Kansas, UNLV and LSU each have two players who were drafted No. 1 overall in NBA Draft history.

See the full list of No. 1 draft picks from different schools.

Duquesne (2) — Dick Ricketts, Sihugo "Si" Green

Furman (1) — Frank Selvy

Long Island University (1) — Ray Felix

West Virginia University (2) — Mark Workman, Rodney Clark "Hot Rod" Hundley

Bradley University (1) — Gene Melchiorre

Bowling Green (1) — Chuck Share

North Texas (1) — Howie Shannon

Kansas State (2) — Howie Shannon, Robert Louis "Bob" Boozer

Marshall (1) — Andy Tonkovich

Texas Wesleyan University (1) — Clifton McNeeley

The College of Idaho (1) — Elgin Baylor

Seattle University (1) — Elgin Baylor

Cincinnati (2) — Oscar Robertson, Kenyon Martin

Indiana University (2) — Walt Bellamy, Kent Benson

Utah (2) — Bill McGill, Andrew Bogut

Duke (4) — Art Heyman, Elton Brand, Kyrie Irving and Zion Williamson

University of Texas El Paso (Texas Western College) (1) — Jim Barnes

Davidson College (1) — Fred Hetzel

Michigan (2) — Cazzie Russell, Chris Webber

Providence (1) — Jimmy Walker

Houston (2) — Elvin Hayes, Hakeem Olajuwon

UCLA (2) — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Walton

St. Bonaventure (1) — Bob Lanier

Notre Dame (1) — Austin Carr

Loyola (Illinois) (1) — LaRue Martin

Illinois State (1) — Doug Collins

North Carolina State (1) — David Thompson

Maryland (2) — John Lucas, Joe Smith

Minnesota (1) — Mychal Thompson

Michigan State (1) — Magic Johnson

Purdue (2) — Joe Barry Carroll, Glenn Robinson

DePaul (1) — Mark Aguirre

North Carolina (Chapel Hill) (2) — James Worthy, Brad Daugherty

Virginia (1) — Ralph Sampson

Georgetown (2) — Patrick Ewing, Allen Iverson

Navy (1) — David Robinson

Kansas (2) — Danny Manning, Andrew Wiggins

Louisville (1) — Pervis Ellison

Syracuse (1) — Derrick Coleman

UNLV (2) — Larry Johnson, Anthony Bennett

LSU (2) — Shaquille O’ Neal, Ben Simmons

Wake Forest (1) — Tim Duncan

Pacific (1) — Michael Olowokandi

Glynn Academy HS (1) — Kwame Brown

Shanghai Sharks (Chinese Basketball Association) (1) — Yao Ming

St. Vincent-St. Mary HS (1) — LeBron James

Southwest Atlanta Christian Academy (1) — Dwight Howard

EuroLeague (1) — Andrea Bargnani

Ohio State (1) — Greg Oden

Memphis (1) — Derrick Rose

Oklahoma (1) — Blake Griffin

Kentucky (3) — John Wall, Anthony Davis, Karl-Anthony Towns

Washington (1) — Markelle Fultz

Arizona (1) — Deandre Ayton

Who will be the next player to be drafted No. 1 overall?

Find out and tune into the 2020 NBA Draft on Wednesday at 7 p.m.