SI.com
NCAAF
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Pac-12 Allows Flexibility to Schedule Nonconference Games

Author:
Publish date:

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Pac-12 Conference has approved a plan to allow member schools to schedule nonconference football opponents subject to certain conditions if games are canceled.

The conference has had five of its 18 scheduled games during the first three weeks canceled amid COVID-19 issues. California and UCLA were able to schedule a game against each other last weekend on 45 hours notice after Cal’s game against Arizona State and UCLA’s matchup against Utah were canceled due to the Sun Devils and Utes having several positive COVID-19 tests.

“The Pac-12 is committed to maintaining maximum flexibility to provide our football student-athletes with an opportunity to compete, while continuing to ensure that health and safety remains our number one priority,” Commissioner Larry Scott said in a statement.

Colorado was slated to host Arizona State on Saturday but that game was called off earlier this week.

The conference’s new scheduling plan could give the Buffaloes the possibility of facing Colorado State or Wyoming if the Mountain West Conference doesn’t schedule a rematch between the two schools, though Colorado and Colorado State announced Thursday that neither school would play a game this week.

Colorado State and Wyoming are without opponents due to COVID-19 cases at Utah State and UNLV.

The Pac-12 will allow a nonconference game if all of its testing and coronavirus-related protocols are followed and the game is hosted by a Pac-12 team.

If another conference opponent becomes available by the end of the day Thursday in any given week, the Pac-12 game must be played.

YOU MAY LIKE

Bears Roquan Smith
Play
Fantasy

Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings - Team Defenses

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 11 team defense rankings to help you dominate the competition!

diontae thumb
Play
Fantasy

Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings - Wide Receivers

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 11 wide receiver rankings to help you dominate the competition!

Derrick Henry runs through traffic against the Chargers
Play
Fantasy

Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings - Running Backs

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 11 running back rankings to help you dominate the competition!

Chargers Justin Herbert Fantasy Football
Play
Fantasy

Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings - Quarterbacks

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 11 quarterback rankings to help you dominate the competition!

pac-12 football logo
Play
College Football

Pac-12 Allows Flexibility to Schedule Nonconference Games

Nonconference games will be allowed if all testing and coronavirus-related protocols are followed and a Pac-12 team hosts the game.

Gordon Hayward
Play
NBA

NBA Rumors: Knicks Pursuing Celtics' Gordon Hayward

The Knicks waived a number of veterans on Thursday as they look to continue rebuilding their roster.

kelly oubre
Play
NBA

Report: Warriors Nearing Trade for Kelly Oubre Jr. From Thunder

Oubre set career highs last season averaging 18.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

USATSI_14895490
Play
Fantasy

SI Fantasy & Gambling's 2020-2021 NBA Offseason Blog

Stay in the loop with the latest NBA fantasy & betting news from "The Fantasy Exec" all offseason!