Which College Basketball Programs Are on Pause Due to COVID-19?

With six days remaining until the start of the 2020-21 college basketball season, several programs have been put on pause or shut down temporarily due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

Stadium basketball analyst Jeff Goodman reported Binghamton and Youngstown State have stopped all team activities.

St. Bonaventure's men's basketball program released a statement saying its team activities have also been put on pause due to a positive test result within the team's Tier 1 personnel.

As a result of the positive test, the Bonnies will not participate in the Mohegan Sun "Bubbleville" games. St. Bonaventure was slated to play three games between Nov. 25-27.

DePaul will shut down its basketball program following a positive COVID-19 test among its Tier 1 group. The Blue Demons' first three games on their schedule (Nov. 25, Nov. 28 and Dec. 1) will be canceled, according to Goodman.

Iona's game against Hofstra has been moved to Dec. 5. The game between Wagner and Iona originally scheduled for Dec. 5 has been canceled, Rothstein reported.

Creighton men's basketball team will not participate in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in South Dakota. Creighton's first three games of the season on Nov. 25, Nov. 26 and Nov. 27 will not happen. The Bluejays' first game of the season will now be on the road against Nebraska-Omaha on Dec. 1.

As of Thursday, here is a list of college basketball programs that are currently paused or shut down due to COVID-19.

College Basketball Programs Pausing or Shutting Down Seasons

Bethune Cookman

Binghamton

Creighton

University of Maryland Eastern Shore,

Alabama State (conference-only schedule)

DePaul

Iona

Canisius

Seton Hall

Winthrop

Niagara

Southeastern Louisiana

Marist

Albany

Stetson

Siena

SIU

Syracuse

Oakland

Vermont

Loyola-Chicago

UMass

Delaware

Youngstown State

