SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
Which College Basketball Programs Are on Pause Due to COVID-19?

Which College Basketball Programs Are on Pause Due to COVID-19?

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With six days remaining until the start of the 2020-21 college basketball season, several programs have been put on pause or shut down temporarily due to COVID-19 outbreaks. 

Stadium basketball analyst Jeff Goodman reported Binghamton and Youngstown State have stopped all team activities.

St. Bonaventure's men's basketball program released a statement saying its team activities have also been put on pause due to a positive test result within the team's Tier 1 personnel.

As a result of the positive test, the Bonnies will not participate in the Mohegan Sun "Bubbleville" games. St. Bonaventure was slated to play three games between Nov. 25-27. 

DePaul will shut down its basketball program following a positive COVID-19 test among its Tier 1 group. The Blue Demons' first three games on their schedule (Nov. 25, Nov. 28 and Dec. 1) will be canceled, according to Goodman. 

Iona's game against Hofstra has been moved to Dec. 5. The game between Wagner and Iona originally scheduled for Dec. 5 has been canceled, Rothstein reported

Creighton men's basketball team will not participate in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in South Dakota. Creighton's first three games of the season on Nov. 25, Nov. 26 and Nov. 27 will not happen. The Bluejays' first game of the season will now be on the road against Nebraska-Omaha on Dec. 1. 

As of Thursday, here is a list of college basketball programs that are currently paused or shut down due to COVID-19.

College Basketball Programs Pausing or Shutting Down Seasons

  • Bethune Cookman 
  • Binghamton
  • Creighton
  • University of Maryland Eastern Shore, 
  • Alabama State (conference-only schedule)
  • DePaul
  • Iona
  • Canisius
  • Seton Hall
  • Winthrop
  • Niagara
  • Southeastern Louisiana
  • Marist
  • Albany
  • Stetson
  • Siena
  • SIU
  • Syracuse
  • Oakland
  • Vermont
  • Loyola-Chicago
  • UMass
  • Delaware
  • Youngstown State

College Basketball Programs Canceling Seasons

  • All eight Ivy League programs 

YOU MAY LIKE

college-basketball
College Basketball

Which College Basketball Programs Are on Pause Due to COVID-19?

Several college basketball programs have been paused or shut down in accordance with COVID-19 protocols.

Gordon Hayward
NBA

Report: Gordon Hayward Opts Out of $34 Million Deal With Celtics

Gordon Hayward will reportedly become an unrestricted free agent when free agency begins on Friday.

Florida's Keyontae Johnson
Play
College Basketball

SEC Preview: Talent Influx Makes for More-Balanced League

Predicting the order of finish, Conference Player of the Year, dark-horse team and more in the SEC for 2020–21.

LSU football helmet
Play
College Football

Ex-LSU Tennis Player Speaks Out About Abuse by Football Player

Jade Lewis said her coach failed to report her account of being physical abuse by an LSU player.

d'andre-swift-lions
NFL

NFL Rumors: Swift Questionable for Week 11 After Concussion

Stay up to date with all the latest NFL news and rumors ahead of Week 11.

Gordon Hayward
Play
NBA

NBA Rumors: Knicks Pursuing Celtics' Gordon Hayward

The Knicks waived a number of veterans on Thursday as they look to continue rebuilding their roster.

lou-holtz-college-football
College Football

Report: Analyst, Former Football Coach Lou Holtz Tests Positive for COVID-19

Holtz, 83, is recovering from the virus.

Dalvin-Cook-Vikings
Play
Fantasy

NFL DFS Week 11: Running Backs Report - Don't Be Shy, Pay Up For Dalvin Cook

An in-depth NFL DFS guide to the Week 11 running backs to target and fade when setting your daily lineups.