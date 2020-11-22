SI.com
Baylor Head Coach Scott Drew Tests Positive for COVID-19

Author:
Publish date:
Baylor Bears head coach Scott Drew has words with an official in the first half of the game against the Texas Longhorns at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center.

Baylor head coach Scott Drew announced on Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19. 

Drew said he tested positive following Baylor's team-wide testing on Friday. The 42-year-old has begun self-isolating, and he will return to the sidelines, "as soon as I can do so safely."

"Following Friday's team-wide testing, I was notified that I had tested positive for COVID-19," Drew said in a statement. "I immediately began self-isolating and assisted with the necessary contact tracing. I am asymptomatic at this time and will continue to monitor my health as advised by our health & wellness staff."

Associate head coach Jerome Tang will serve as Baylor's interim head coach in the Bears' season opener against No. 18 Arizona State. Baylor will face the Sun Devils on Wednesday, 10 days before a matchup with No. 1 Gonzaga. 

Baylor enters 2020-21 ranked No. 2 in the nation. The Bears were a national championship contender last season, posting a 26–4 record before the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 crisis. 

Drew will be in his 19th season with Baylor in 2020-21. He's led the Bears to the NCAA Tournament eight times, though Drew has yet to advance past the Elite Eight in his career. Baylor has not reached the Final Four since 1950

