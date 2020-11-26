SI.com
No. 1 South Carolina Surges to 81-Point Win Over Charleston in Opener

The start of college basketball season also means the return of blowouts, and No. 1 South Carolina wasted no time before dismantling its first opponent.

The Gamecocks routed College of Charleston, 119-38, Wednesday night, to secure their second-largest win in program history, according to The State. The 81-point victory is tied for the fourth-greatest scoring margin in all of Division I women's basketball over the past five seasons.

The Gamecocks scored more points and field goals and grabbed more rebounds than they have in head coach Dawn Staley’s 12-plus seasons with the program. Every player scored, and four recorded double-doubles. 

The 119 points are tied for third most scored in a single game in program history. The victory also extends the team’s program-record winning streak to 27 games. 

South Carolina ended last season with the most Top 25 wins, the longest active winning streak and was ranked No. 1 longer than any other team.

