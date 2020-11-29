Northwestern WR Holman Carted Off After Collision With MSU CB

SI.com
Northwestern WR Berkeley Holman Carted Off After Collision With Michigan State CB

It was a somber, scary moment at Spartan Stadium. 

Northwestern wide receiver Berkeley Holman was carted off following a helmet-to-helmet collision with Michigan State cornerback Shakur Brown. 

The collision occurred as Brown intercepted a pass intended for Holman. The medical staff had been on the field for a while before a cart and stretcher made its way out, The Athletic's Colton Pouncy reported. Holman's facemask was reportedly cut off of his helmet. 

As Holman was carted off the field, the entire Northwestern squad gathering around him. The receiver raised his left arm and gave everyone watching a thumbs up. 

The junior made his 2020 season debut in a victory over Wisconsin last week. He appeared in 12 games with two starts as a sophomore, making nine catches for 124 yards. 

Holman is reportedly awake, alert and talking, but is on the way to a local hospital for precautionary measures. 

