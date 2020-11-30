Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller Named SEC Special Teams Co-Player of the Week

Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller was named the SEC special teams co-player of the week on Monday.

Fuller made history as the first woman to suit up in an SEC football game and to appear in any Power 5 game.

The 21-year-old kicked off for Vanderbilt to open the second half against Missouri, her lone appearance in the Commodores' 41-0 defeat to the Missouri Tigers.

When asked whether Fuller will kick in the Commodores' next game against Georgia, Derek Mason, who was fired Sunday as Vanderbilt's head coach, said, "That’s really of her choosing. If she wants to kicks and she’s available we’d love to have her."

Fuller appeared in Vanderbilt's football contest less than a week after winning an SEC championship as the goalkeeper on the Commodores' women's soccer team.

Fuller joined the likes of New Mexico's Katie Hnida and Kent State's April Goss as the only women to appear in an FBS contest.

“I would be happy to if they’ll have me,” Fuller said. “Honestly, I’m having so much fun and I want to learn more about how to kick and how to do things better. Because I really think I can refine it and get better. I’m excited.”

