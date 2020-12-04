SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

No. 8 North Carolina State Upends No. 1 South Carolina

Author:
Publish date:

Just over a year since their most recent defeat, the top-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks have been knocked off their perch.

The No. 8 North Carolina State Wolfpack defeated South Carolina, 54-46, on the road to end the Gamecocks' 29-game winning streak on Thursday night. It was South Carolina's first home loss since Mar. 3, 2019.

North Carolina State led, 48-46, with under a minute to play when senior forward Kayla Jones hit a 3-pointer to essentially secure the victory. Jones finished with a team-high 16 points and 12 rebounds.

South Carolina sophomores Zia Cooke and Aliyah Boston—who were both included on the John R. Wooden Award preseason watchlist—finished with 11 and 9 points, respectively, combining to shoot 8-for-32 from the field.

South Carolina took a 44-43 lead on a jumper by Boston with 5:10 remaining, but the Wolfpack took control down the stretch, ending the game on an 11-2 run.

The game was a defensive struggle, with both teams shooting under 30% from the field. North Carolina State held the advantage at the free throw line, making 10-of-12 attempts compared to South Carolina going 4-for-11.

South Carolina went 32-1 and went undefeated in SEC play last season, finishing the year ranked No. 1 in the AP poll before the 2020 NCAA tournament was canceled. North Carolina State finished No. 8 in the AP poll last season, going 27-4 overall and 14-4 in the ACC. The Wolfpack defeated Florida State in the ACC tournament final, winning their first conference tournament championship since 1991.

YOU MAY LIKE

kayla jones
Play
College Basketball

No. 8 NC State Ends No. 1 South Carolina's 29-Game Win Streak

No. 8 North Carolina State ended No. 1 South Carolina's 29-game winning streak behind a double-double from senior forward Kayla Jones.

BYU's equipment truck is on a 40-hour, 2,200-mile haul across the country to get the Cougars on the field against Coastal Carolina.
Play
College Football

BYU Equipment Truck's Wild, Last-Minute Trip to Coastal Carolina

Scheduling BYU-Coastal Carolina at the last minute requires much more than just deciding to play.

Bellarmine basketball practice. The Knights have had 12 seasons of at least 20 wins under coach Scott Davenport. Now they're going into Division I basketball at the ASUN conference. Nov. 16, 2020
Play
College Basketball

The Birth of a Division I Program: The Rise of the Bellarmine Knights

Bellarmine coach Scotty Davenport, a former Rick Pitino assistant, has spent 15 years building his hometown Catholic school into a Division I basketball program.

Raheem Mostert, San Francisco 49ers
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Week 13 Fantasy Football Rankings - FLEX (RB-WR-TE)

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 13 flex rankings to help you dominate the competition!

za'darius-smith-packers-seahawks
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Week 13 Fantasy Football Rankings - Team Defenses

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 13 team defense rankings to help you dominate the competition!

week-17-kicker-rankings-wil-lutz
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Week 13 Fantasy Football Rankings - Kickers

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 13 kicker rankings to help you dominate the competition!

Dec 1, 2019; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) leads the team to the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Week 13 Fantasy Football Rankings - Tight Ends

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 13 tight end rankings to help you dominate the competition!

Allen Robinson
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Week 13 Fantasy Football Rankings - Wide Receivers

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 13 wide receiver rankings to help you dominate the competition!