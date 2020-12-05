Which College Football Games in Week 15 Are Postponed Due to COVID-19?

It's that time of the year—College Football Playoff is around the corner and Power 5 conference championships are two weeks away.

As the season is winding down, COVID-19 continues to dominate headlines and plague the NCAA as games are postponed and canceled.

The Big Ten continues to dominate headlines as Ohio State as head coach Ryan Day tested positive on Nov. 27 and 17 scholarship players were out during Saturday's matchup against Michigan State. If the Buckeyes have one more game canceled, they'll be ineligible to play in the Big Ten championship game.

However, the conference athletic directors are likely to change those requirements, which would reportedly allow No. 4 Ohio State (5–0) in the title game if the team can't play a sixth Big Ten game.

In Week 14, Mountain West and Conference USA saw the most games canceled/postponed (three). The most notable headline, though, came from the Sun Belt when the Liberty-Coastal Carolina game was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Flames' program. Instead, the No. 18 Chanticleers hosted No. 13 BYU on Saturday.

In a span of just a few hours, and three days out from the game, the two programs agreed to play. BYU's equipment truck, however, began preparing on Wednesday afternoon and left that night before confirmation of the game.

Below is a list of each Week 15 game that's been postponed or canceled. This list will be updated throughout the week as schedule changes are announced.

Conference USA