Gonzaga-Baylor Postponed Due to COVID-19 Cases

Gonzaga, Baylor Game Postponed Due to Positive COVID-19 Cases

The highly-anticipated game between No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 Baylor, scheduled for noon Saturday in Indianapolis, has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases in the Zags program.

According to release, one player and one non-player on the Gonzaga basketball team tested positive for the coronavirus. The player did not play in Gonzaga's game against West Virginia.

"After thoughtful consultation with the Marion County Public Health Director, the Indiana State Health Commissioner and both team physicians, Gonzaga mutually agreed today's game will not be played," the statement said.

Dana O'Neil of The Athletic reported that the two people who tested positive for COVID-19 will now have to stay behind and isolate when Gonzaga returns to Spokane. It has not been determined whether or not Gonzaga will have to pause all activities.

Both teams hope to reschedule the game at a later date.

Coaches from both teams—Baylor's Scott Drew and Gonzaga's Mark Few—released a joint statement about the cancellation.

“We’re disappointed to not be able to play one of the most anticipated games of the season, but we are following the advice of public health officials. When we decided to play during a pandemic, our priorities were protecting the health and safety of student-athletes and following public health guidelines, and we’re proud of how both programs have held true to those promises.

"There are much greater issues in this world than not being able to play a basketball game, so we’re going to continue praying for everyone who has been affected by this pandemic.”

Gonzaga (3-0) is coming off a 87–82 victory against No. 11 West Virginia. The Bulldogs are still scheduled to play their next game Tuesday when they host Tarleton State.

Baylor (3-0) is coming off a 82–69 victory against No. 5 Illinois. The Bears next play Nicholls State on Tuesday.

