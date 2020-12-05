TCU Upsets OK State, Iowa State Clinches Big 12 Berth

TCU overcame five turnovers to upset No. 19 Oklahoma State, 29-22, on Saturday, dealing a significant setback to the Cowboys' hopes of playing for the Big 12 title.

In the meantime, Iowa State clinched its first-ever trip to the Big 12 championship game before it even kicked off against West Virginia, thanks to Texas's 69–31 victory against Kansas State.

The Horned Frogs got off to a rocky start on Saturday, falling behind 13–0 in the first quarter thanks partly to a missed field goal and a fumble that the Cowboys returned for a touchdown.

TCU quarterback Max Duggan helped his team power back, tallying 12-of-26 passing for 265 yards with one touchdown and one interception as well as 104 yards rushing with two touchdowns on 19 carries.

Following a 42-yard rushing touchdown early in the third, Duggan completed the longest pass of his career, a 71-yard touchdown to Derius Davis to give TCU the lead in the fourth quarter.

While Oklahoma State had multiple chances to tie the game, like a a first-and-goal from the seven that ended with an interception with a little over four minutes to go.

The Cowboys tried a Hail Mary at the end, but fell short.

Oklahoma State can technically still make it to the conference championship game, but several outcomes across the conference would need to happen to unseat rival Oklahoma. The Sooners would need to lose to Baylor and West Virginia, and Texas would need to lose to 0–7 Kansas. Oh, and Oklahoma State would need to beat Baylor on Dec. 12.

While an outright victory vs. WVU on Saturday would place Iowa State in first place alone, the Big 12 tiebreaker would take into consideration the fourth-ranked team (Texas) if Iowa State lost. The Cyclones beat the Longhorns on Nov. 27, and Oklahoma did as well this season. Oklahoma State, however, did not.