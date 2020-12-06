Report: Shane Beamer to Become Head Coach at South Carolina

SI.com
Report: Shane Beamer, Son of Former VT Coach Frank, to Become Head Coach at South Carolina

Shane Beamer, current assistant at Oklahoma, is reportedly expected to be named the next head coach at South Carolina, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

Beamer, 43, is the current assistant head coach for offense, tight ends and H-backs for the Sooners. He joined the program in 2018 after two seasons at Georgia.

Beamer is the son of former Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer. He coached under his father from 2011-15. Beamer also was an assistant at South Carolina from 2007-10.

South Carolina fired former head coach Will Muschamp on Nov. 15 after the Gamecocks got off to a 2-5 start. Under Muschamp, South Carolina went 28-30 overall and 17-22 in SEC games. The Gamecocks are currently 2-8 following Saturday's 41-18 loss to Kentucky.

shane beamer
