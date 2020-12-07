Georgia Tech Routes Kentucky, Wildcats Drop to 1-3

The hits just keep on coming for John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats.

Five days after losing to No. 7 Kansas, 65-62, and a week after a home loss to unranked Richmond, Kentucky fell on the road to Georgia Tech, 79-62. The Yellow Jackets were 0-2 entering the game, having lost their first two games to Georgia State and Mercer.

The loss drops Kentucky to 1-3 for the first time since the 2000-01 season, which was Tubby Smith's fourth year with the program. The Wildcats finished 24-10 and advanced to the Sweet 16 that season, finishing ranked No. 9 in the final AP poll.

Georgia Tech is coached by Josh Pastner, who coached under Calipari at Memphis. Pastner eventually replaced Calipari as head coach after Calipari left for Kentucky. Sunday's win marked the first time that Calipari has lost to a former assistant, breaking a streak of 17 straight wins.

Georgia Tech shot 51.7% for the game, led by senior forward Moses Wright. Wright shot 9-for-14 for 21 points, eight rebounds and three blocks, leading the team in all three categories. The Yellow Jackets forced Kentucky into 21 turnovers, while only turning the ball over six times.

Freshman Terrence Clarke paced Kentucky with 22 points on 9-for14 shooting. Freshman guard Brandon Boston Jr. scored 11 points with four rebounds and was the only other Wildcat to reach double figures.

The rest of Kentucky's non-conference slate includes matchups with Notre Dame, UCLA and Louisville. The Wildcats were ranked No. 10 in the preseason AP poll and picked second in the preseason SEC media poll.