SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Georgia Tech Routes Kentucky, Wildcats Drop to 1-3

Author:
Publish date:

The hits just keep on coming for John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats.

Five days after losing to No. 7 Kansas, 65-62, and a week after a home loss to unranked Richmond, Kentucky fell on the road to Georgia Tech, 79-62. The Yellow Jackets were 0-2 entering the game, having lost their first two games to Georgia State and Mercer.

The loss drops Kentucky to 1-3 for the first time since the 2000-01 season, which was Tubby Smith's fourth year with the program. The Wildcats finished 24-10 and advanced to the Sweet 16 that season, finishing ranked No. 9 in the final AP poll.

Georgia Tech is coached by Josh Pastner, who coached under Calipari at Memphis. Pastner eventually replaced Calipari as head coach after Calipari left for Kentucky. Sunday's win marked the first time that Calipari has lost to a former assistant, breaking a streak of 17 straight wins.

Georgia Tech shot 51.7% for the game, led by senior forward Moses Wright. Wright shot 9-for-14 for 21 points, eight rebounds and three blocks, leading the team in all three categories. The Yellow Jackets forced Kentucky into 21 turnovers, while only turning the ball over six times.

Freshman Terrence Clarke paced Kentucky with 22 points on 9-for14 shooting. Freshman guard Brandon Boston Jr. scored 11 points with four rebounds and was the only other Wildcat to reach double figures.

The rest of Kentucky's non-conference slate includes matchups with Notre Dame, UCLA and Louisville. The Wildcats were ranked No. 10 in the preseason AP poll and picked second in the preseason SEC media poll.

YOU MAY LIKE

gonzaga-bulldogs-covid-19
College Basketball

Gonzaga Pauses Team Activities Through Dec. 14

Gonzaga's matchup with No. 2 Baylor on Saturday was canceled due to positive tests in the Bulldogs' program.

NFL Week 13 Takeaways
Play
NFL

Week 13 Takeaways: Giants Trip Up Seahawks, Baker Cooks, Tanking Gets Real

Plus, NFC Wild-Card wildness, Tua bounces back, Taysom Hill wins again, Rams re-take NFC West lead, and much more!

john calipari
College Basketball

Georgia Tech Routes Kentucky, Wildcats Drop to 1-3

The loss runs the Wildcats' losing streak to three games and marks Kentucky's first 1-3 start since the 2000-01 season.

jalen-hurts-eagles-packers
NFL

Hurts Replaces Wentz, Throws First Career Touchdown Pass

Wentz exited the game after throwing for just 79 yards on his first 15 pass attempts.

floyd-mayweather-logan-paul
Boxing

Floyd Mayweather to Fight Logan Paul in February 2021

Mayweather advanced to 50–0 in his career in August 2017 with a TKO of Conor McGregor.

Browns Celebrate Pumpkinhead
Play
NFL

Browns Finally Thriving, as Fans Adjust to New Normal

Smaller crowds, no tailgating, no packed sports bars. 2020 has been a different experience for NFL fans. For Browns fans, it comes at a time when the team is finally good.

new-orleans-saints-playoff-berth
NFL

NFL Playoff Tracker: Saints Clinch Spot in Postseason

New Orleans clinched its fourth straight postseason berth on Sunday with a 21-16 win over the Falcons.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (14) celebrates after scoring a rushing touchdown with Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11)
College Football

SI Top 10: CFP Contenders Narrow to Seven as Buckeyes Roll, BYU Falls

A short-handed Ohio State squad made quick work of Michigan State on Saturday while BYU fell to Coastal Carolina in a thriller, shrinking the list of playoff hopefuls.