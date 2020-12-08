Miami's Al Blades Jr. to Miss Rest of Season After Myocarditis Diagnosis

Miami Cornerback Al Blades Jr. Out for at least Three Months Due to Myocarditis Diagnosis

Al Blades Jr. released a statement on Twitter saying that he has been diagnosed with myocarditis and will be out for a minimum of three months.

The Miami Hurricanes cornerback has been going through "COVID protocols" as of last week, and the doctors were concerned about his blood work. After an MRI of his heart, Blades received his diagnosis.

Myocarditis is the inflammation of the heart, according to the Mayo Clinic. It has been linked to COVID-19; however, it is unknown whether Blades has tested positive for the virus. As of right now, it's only been reported that he is going through the protocols, which could mean he is involved in contact tracing.

"It hurts not to be out there with my brothers, but I will always be a Hurricane," Blades said. "I'm looking forward to returning to the field in 2021."

Miami paused football activities last month as a result of coronavirus issues within the program. Blades did not play in Saturday's win Duke, which was the Hurricanes' first game since Nov. 21.

Blades's season highs include six tackles (against Louisville) and one interception (against Florida State). He's tallied 29 tackles this season (19 solo) and two interceptions.