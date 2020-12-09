Wilson Shines as No. 5 Kansas Edges No. 8 Creighton

SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Jalen Wilson Shines as No. 5 Kansas Beats No. 8 Creighton by a Point

Author:
Publish date:

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jalen Wilson hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 42 seconds remaining, then watched as Marcus Zegarowski missed the last of three free throws after fouling him with 1.1 seconds left, allowing fifth-ranked Kansas to escape with a 73-72 victory over No. 8 Creighton on Tuesday night.

Wilson finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Christian Braun scored 14 points, missing a foul shot that could have clinched the game with 12.5 seconds to go, and David McCormack contributed 13 points as the Jayhawks (5-1) won their fifth straight against the Bluejays.

Denzel Mahoney gave Creighton (3-1) a chance down the stretch. He hit a 3-pointer with 1:22 left to get the Bluejays within 70-68, then picked the pocket of Bryce Thompson and coasted for the tying layup with just over a minute to go.

Wilson drilled a 3-pointer off a nifty kick-out from McCormack at the other end, and Zegarowski missed an answering 3 as Braun gathered the rebound and was fouled. But when he was fouled and went to the line, the sharpshooter missed his free throw, and Zegarowski unloaded another 3-point attempt from the corner as Wilson got a piece of his arm.

The preseason Big East player of the year hit the first two free throws. He missed the last one.

Zegarowski finished with 16 points, though he was hounded all night by defensive whiz Marcus Garrett and was 5 of 14 from the floor. Mahoney led the Bluejays with 19 points while Christian Bishop and Damien Jefferson had 13 apiece.

The Bluejays survived an early 11-0 run by the Jayhawks, and they in turn dealt with an 0-for-8 slump midway through the first half. By the time it ended, Kansas had forged a 39-35 lead in a game that—at least compared two the fan-less first two games at Allen Fieldhouse—had the electricity of March.

It took less than two minutes for Creighton to take the lead.

Despite the experience of four returning starters, the Bluejays began to have turnover problems midway through the second half, and that allowed Kansas to begin edging ahead. Thompson hit a 3-pointer that tied the game, and Braun added another a few minutes later as the shot clock expired to give the Jayhawks a 58-50 lead.

Creighton went nearly four minutes without scoring later in the half, but the Jayhawks failed to capitalize, and they were left clinging to a 68-63 lead when Mahoney began his late takeover attempt that gave the Bluejays a chance.

YOU MAY LIKE

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) celebrates a scoring drive with teammates on the bench during the game against the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium.
Play
NFL

Dez Bryant Removed From Cowboys-Ravens After Positive COVID-19 Test

Bryant tested positive for COVID-19 minutes before kickoff.

Gregg-Berhalter-USMNT-El-Salvador
Play
Soccer

USMNT's Ongoing Challenge: Molding a Big Pool Into One Cohesive Unit

With only two holdovers from last month's camp, the U.S. features a new squad against El Salvador, looking to build continuity.

Dec 8, 2020; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Jalen Wilson (10) celebrates after scoring against the Creighton Bluejays during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse.
Play
College Basketball

Wilson Shines as No. 5 Kansas Edges No. 8 Creighton

Kansas' Jalen Wilson tallied 23 points and 10 rebounds against Creighton, pushing the Bluejays to a 73-72 victory over Creighton in a top-10 matchup.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James celebrates after a play
Play
NBA

Lakers' LeBron James, Anthony Davis Unlikely for Preseason Opener

Lakers coach Frank Vogel has not made the final decision on whether his star players will be available for Friday's preseason game.

CFP 2
College Football

Alabama Remains in Top Spot in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

The top-six teams remain the same in the College Football Playoff committee's third set of 2020 rankings.

Indiana coach Tom Allen claps on the sideline
Play
College Football

Indiana Pauses All Team-Related Activities After Positive COVID-19 Tests

Indiana's football team did not practice on Tuesday, and no decision has been made about Saturday's game against Purdue.

Oct 11, 2019; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes cornerback Al Blades Jr. (7) performs a back flip after defeating the Virginia Cavaliers at Hard Rock Stadium.
Play
College Football

Miami's Al Blades Jr. to Miss Rest of Season After Myocarditis Diagnosis

While going through COVID-19 protocols, doctors had concerns about Al Blades Jr.'s bloodwork. Miami's CB was diagnosed with myocarditis after an MRI of his heart.

Man-United-PSG-RB-Leipzig-UCL
Play
Soccer

The Ending to UCL's Most Difficult Group Descends Into Disorder

PSG and RB Leipzig are through and Man United is out from the Group of Death, whose ending was marred by alleged racial abuse.