Report: Anderson Steps Down as Arkansas State's Head Coach, Takes Utah State Job

Report: Blake Anderson to Step Down as Arkansas State's Head Coach For Utah State Job

Arkansas State Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Terry Mohajir announced on Thursday that head football coach Blake Anderson has resigned to "accept the same position at another FBS program."

Anderson is reportedly headed to Utah State. However, he has not been officially named the head coach yet. The Aggies are 1-5 and sit in 10th place in the Mountain West. 

“We appreciate Coach Anderson’s contributions to our program," Mohajir said in a statement. "He is the only head coach in our FBS history to win two conference championships, and he played for a third while also leading us to six bowl games. We wish him the best moving forward.”

Anderson is 51-37 at Arkansas State. This year, the team is 4-7. In his first six years, he lled the program to no fewer than seven wins and went 2-4 in bowl game appearances. 2020 marks his first losing season.  

In 2019, he was on the shortlist of candidates that Missouri was considering for their past head coaching vacancy.

Sep 5, 2020; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Arkansas State Red Wolves head coach Blake Anderson during the second half against the Memphis Tigers at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.
