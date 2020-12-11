Expert Picks for Regular Season's Final Weekend

The end of the college football regular season is here—well, sort-of. While there will be some stray COVID-19-induced makeup games—plus the Big Ten's East-West event—that take place the weekend of Dec. 19, it's the last set of games before the narrative belongs to Championship Weekend, when conferences across the country will crown a winner and teams will get once last chance to impress the playoff selection committee.

While a number of games have already been canceled this week, it will still put UNC vs. Miami, USC vs. UCLA, Wisconsin vs. Iowa, Georgia vs. Missouri and more. Who has the edge? SI's writers' picks are in for a number of key games.

Standings to Date:

Pat Forde: 98–44

Michael Shapiro: 97–45

Molly Geary: 95–47

Ross Dellenger: 89–49

While these picks are for entertainment purposes only, SI recently launched our Premium Betting Membership backed by Vegas Insiders. SI Fantasy PRO members get real-time betting alerts whenever information comes in.