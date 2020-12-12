Arizona Wildcats Fire HC Kevin Sumlin

Arizona has fired head coach Kevin Sumlin, the university announced Saturday. Wildcats defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads will serve as the team's interim head coach.

Sumlin's dismissal comes one day after the Arizona's demoralizing 70-7 loss to Arizona State in the Territorial Cup.

The last time the Wildcats gave up 70-plus points in a game was Nov. 19, 1949, in a 75-0 loss to Michigan State.

Arizona (0-6) is riding a 12-game losing streak spanning the previous two seasons.

The Wildcats had a total of seven turnovers in their loss to Arizona State. Sumlin's defense allowed 486 yards of total offense with 259 coming from Arizona State's rushing attack.

Sumlin is 9-20 overall as a coach at Arizona. He previously served as the head coach at Texas A&M from 2012 to 2017 and at the University of Houston from 2008 to 2011.