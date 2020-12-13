Alabama No. 1, Coastal Carolina Climbs Into Top 10

SI.com
NCAAF
Alabama Keeps Top Spot in AP Poll as Coastal Carolina Climbs Into Top 10

The first top-10 shakeup in more than a month pushed Coastal Carolina to No. 9 in The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday.

Alabama was a unanimous No. 1, followed by Notre Dame, Ohio State, Clemson and Texas A&M as those teams held their spots for a sixth straight week.

Surprising losses by Florida and Miami shuffled the rest of the top 10. No. 6 Cincinnati and No. 7 Indiana each moved up one spot and No. 8 Iowa State jumped two.

Then come the unbeaten Chanticleers (11-0), the first Sun Belt Conference team to crack the AP’s top 10.

Georgia landed at No. 10 ahead of Florida at 11. The Gators dropped five spots after losing in bizarre and dramatic fashion to LSU in the fog Saturday night.

Miami plummeted 10 spots to No. 19 after getting blown out by North Carolina. The Tar Heels moved up four spots to No. 16.

AP Poll:

  1. Alabama
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Ohio State
  4. Clemson
  5. Texas A&M
  6. Cincinnati
  7. Indiana
  8. Iowa State
  9. Coastal Carolina
  10. Georgia
  11. Florida
  12. Oklahoma
  13. USC
  14. BYU
  15. Northwestern
  16. North Carolina
  17. Louisiana-Lafayette
  18. Iowa
  19. Miami (Florida)
  20. Tulsa
  21. Texas
  22. Liberty
  23. Buffalo
  24. North Carolina State
  25. San Jose State

Others receiving votes:

Oklahoma State 83, Marshall 47, Boise State 12, UCF 11, Washington 9, Army 9, Auburn 8, TCU 3, Appalachian State 1

