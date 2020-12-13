Pac-12 Announces Week Seven Schedule
The Pac-12 announced the remainder of its week seven schedule on Sunday morning, finalizing a slate of games that is highlighted by Washington and No. 15 USC meeting in the conference's championship game.
The matchups are as followed:
- Washington @ USC — Friday, Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. ET
- Washington St. @ Utah — Saturday, Dec. 19 at 1:30 p.m. ET
- Stanford @ UCLA — Saturday, Dec. 19 at 8 p.m. ET
- Oregon vs. Colorado (game played at USC) — Saturday, Dec. 19 at 9 p.m. ET
- Arizona St. @ Oregon St — Saturday, Dec. 19 at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Arizona @ California — To Be Determined
Despite the announcement of the full schedule, there remains some uncertainty in the conference as Washington was unable to participate this past weekend because of a spike of positive COVID-19 cases and subsequent contact tracing. According to the Seattle Times' Mike Vorel, the school was “well below” the Pac-12’s designated minimum of 53 available scholarship players this weekend.
ESPN's Kyle Bonagura previously reported that if UW is unable to play in the conference title game, second-place Oregon would take its place.