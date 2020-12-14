Northwestern athletic director Jim Phillips is expected to be hired as the ACC's next commissioner, according to Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel.

Thamel reports the ACC board of governors has approved Phillips as the new commissioner, and an announcement of his hiring is expected later on Monday.

Phillips, who has led the Wildcats' athletic department since 2008, would replace the retiring John Swofford. After leading the ACC for 24 years, Swofford is set to retire as commissioner in June 2021.

"The appeal of Phillips to those involved in the ACC search was his familiarity with the inter-workings of college athletics. His campus experience and Northwestern's academic sensibilities appealed to the ACC, as recent commissioner hires in the Pac-12 and Big Ten that lacked campus and conference experience have come with a steep learning curve," reports Thamel.

After Big Ten commissioner Jim Delaney retired in January, Phillips had plenty of support from other athletic directors around the conference to replace him. Instead, Minnesota Vikings executive Kevin Warren was selected, and he's had a rough first year dealing with the difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Phillips's strong leadership within Northwestern athletics includes the addition of the $270 million Ryan Fieldhouse and Walters Athletic Center–home to the football team and other programs. He also influenced the renovation of the Welsh-Ryan Arena.

During Phillips's tenure, the men's basketball team reached the NCAA tournament in 2017 for the first time in school history. The football team has had much success in recent seasons and is set to play Ohio State in the Big Ten championship this week, marking the Wildcats' second trip to the title game in three seasons.

Prior to joining Northwestern, Phillips served as Northern Illinois' athletic director for four years. His ties to the ACC include his previous work under Duke athletic director Kevin White, who he served with at both Notre Dame and Arizona State.