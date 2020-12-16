Alabama Stays in Top Spot in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

College football in Week 15 provided exciting action and clarity to a season that has been filled with tons of challenges, twists and turns due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The biggest headline of the weekend was the fact that Florida, which entered the weekend sixth in the College Football Playoff rankings, suffered a shocking home upset to LSU, effectively knocking the Gators out of the chase for the coveted four spots.

In addition to the shoe game, North Carolina sent a message to the ACC on Saturday in 62-26 route over Miami.

The first College Football Playoff rankings were released on Nov. 24. with Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State taking the top four spots, while Texas A&M and Florida sat at Nos. 5 and 6, respectively.

Tuesday's release of the committee's fourth set of rankings saw the top five teams stay the same, but Iowa State was moved up into the No. 6 spot as Florida dropped.

The final selection day for the College Football Playoff top 25 is noon E.T. on Dec. 20.

The top four teams will compete in the New Year's Day semifinals in the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl. As for the national championship game, it is scheduled to be played on Monday, Jan. 11, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The playoff rankings will determine the four semifinalists and will set up the six New Year's Day bowl game matchups.

Here is the top 25 College Football Playoff ranking as of Dec. 15:

1. Alabama (10-0)

2. Notre Dame (10-0)

3. Clemson (9-1)

4. Ohio State (5-0)

5. Texas A&M (7-1)

6. Iowa State (8-2)

7. Florida (8-2)

8. Georgia (7-2)

9. Cincinnati (8-0)

10.Oklahoma (7-2)

11. Indiana (6-1)

12. Coastal Carolina (11-0)

13. USC (5-0)

14. Northwestern (6-1)

15. North Carolina (8-3)

16. Iowa (6-2)

17. BYU (10-1)

18. Miami (8-2)

19. Louisiana (9-1)

20. Texas (6-3)

21. Oklahoma State (7-3)

22. NC State (8-3)

23. Tulsa (6-1)

24. San Jose State (6-0) (ranked for the first time)

25. Colorado (4-1)