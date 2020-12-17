SI.com
Houston Head Coach Kelvin Sampson Says His Entire Roster Has Had COVID-19

Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson said on Thursday that every player on his team has contracted COVID-19 since the summer. Sampson added that “some” of the Cougars coaches and managers have as well.

"All 15 players," Sampson said on Thursday.

Houston has not played since its Dec. 5 win over South Carolina. It subsequently paused all basketball activities on Dec. 8 due to a COVID-19 outbreak. It is unclear, however, how many positive tests came directly prior to the Dec. 8 stoppage. 

The Cougars were cleared to return to team workouts this past Tuesday afternoon. Sampson told reporters on Thursday that the program has been practicing with just six players in recent days.

Houston's coach did say he expects at least two more players to be cleared prior to the Cougars' Sunday game against Alcorn State.

Sampson also added on Thursday that when the season began on Nov. 25, the team was in the midst of a five-week stretch in which it recorded zero positive cases, according to the Daily Cougar, Houston's student newspaper. 

Despite having played just four games, Houston currently sits No. 6 in the latest AP poll

